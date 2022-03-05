Donald Richard Lindsay Sells 187,500 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,118,004.80.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$54.41. 9,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The company has a market cap of C$29.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

