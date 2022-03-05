Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% yr/yr to $3.16-3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 695,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

