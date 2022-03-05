Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of DCI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

