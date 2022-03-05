dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.75) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.10% from the company’s current price.

DOTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57.70 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.25. The stock has a market cap of £173.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

