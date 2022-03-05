Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 136.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
DEI opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $36.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
