Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 136.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

DEI opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

