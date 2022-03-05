Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of DSM opened at GBX 67 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.60.

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust alerts:

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.