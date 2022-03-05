Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of DSM opened at GBX 67 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.60.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
