Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.60

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.60 and last traded at C$47.40, with a volume of 34189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.97.

DRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.57%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

