Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Stake Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Drive Shack worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 7.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 41.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 143.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

