Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,710 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.90) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,032 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.12. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($31,369.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

