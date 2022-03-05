Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 314,229 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Clear Secure stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

