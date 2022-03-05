Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,640,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

