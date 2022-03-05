Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

