Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 524,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

