Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4719 per share. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

