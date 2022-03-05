ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.87 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.