Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.
ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £61.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.