Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.

ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £61.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

