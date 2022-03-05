Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

EWTX opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

