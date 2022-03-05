eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. eHealth has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

