Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Electronic Systems Technology stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. Electronic Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
