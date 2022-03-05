Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Electronic Systems Technology stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. Electronic Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

