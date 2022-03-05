Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the January 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.4 days.

ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $65.10.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

