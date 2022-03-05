Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EOCW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 39,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,008. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.