Emercoin Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $10,989.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,827,804 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

