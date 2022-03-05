Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

