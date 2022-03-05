Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.94

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.94 and traded as high as C$42.32. Empire shares last traded at C$42.24, with a volume of 765,723 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

