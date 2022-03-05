EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading 0.8% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.44. 93,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 151,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

