Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $490,501.63

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $490,501.63 and approximately $237,860.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00228680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.