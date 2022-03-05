Enrico Cipro Vanni Acquires 100,000 Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) Stock

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,885.28).

Shares of AVO opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Friday. Advanced Oncotherapy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23.60 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.75 ($0.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.18.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

