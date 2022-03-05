Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

