Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

