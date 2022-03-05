Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
