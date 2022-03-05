Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

