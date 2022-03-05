Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 263,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,662. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

