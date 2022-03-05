Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000.

EVA stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. 468,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,167. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

