EPAM Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $198.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

