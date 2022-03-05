EPIK Prime Market Capitalization Tops $16.91 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $344,966.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104482 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

