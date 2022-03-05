Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

