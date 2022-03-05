Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

