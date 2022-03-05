Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.