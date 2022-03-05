ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYP opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.