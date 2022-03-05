ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “
ERYP opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
