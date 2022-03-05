ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 11,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.