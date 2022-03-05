Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0216 on Exchanges

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a market capitalization of $667,329.69 and approximately $2,387.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00035559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104211 BTC.

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 30,926,582 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

