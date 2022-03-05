EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

