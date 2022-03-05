EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

EVTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

