EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 271,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

