Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

