Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

