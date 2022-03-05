EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EVRZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

