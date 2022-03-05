Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

EXFY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 384,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,139. Expensify has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

