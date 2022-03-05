Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

