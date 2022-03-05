Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

