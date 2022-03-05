EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EzFill stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. EzFill has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Get EzFill alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.